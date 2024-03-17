15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium Torque & Equilibrium
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam extends horizontally from the front of a store, and a 6.2-kg banner is suspended from it, 2.3 m from where the beam is attached to the building. There must be opposing torque to prevent the beam from tipping due to the banner's weight. What provides this balancing torque?
A beam extends horizontally from the front of a store, and a 6.2-kg banner is suspended from it, 2.3 m from where the beam is attached to the building. There must be opposing torque to prevent the beam from tipping due to the banner's weight. What provides this balancing torque?