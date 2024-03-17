A merry-go-round is rotating at a rotational speed of 6.2 rev/s. A beam at rest, of mass equal to that of the merry-go-round and length equal to the diameter of it, is placed onto the spinning platform. The beam is placed in such a way that the center of it coincides with the center of the merry-go-round. Afterward, the merry-go-round and the beam spins together. Calculate the final rotational speed of the system. (Assume that the merry-go-round is a uniform thin cylinder that rotates without any friction about its axis, and the beam only has length.)