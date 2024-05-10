19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
An oil barometer is used in an experiment to measure atmospheric pressure. Given that the density of the oil used is 8.50×102 m3kg, calculate the height the oil column reaches under standard atmospheric conditions. Hint: Standard atmospheric pressure = 1.01 × 105 Pa.
