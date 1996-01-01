23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A natural gas power plant generates 600 MW of electricity by burning natural gas at a rate of 1800 m3 per hour. The density of natural gas is 0.75 kg/m3 at standard temperature and pressure. If the natural gas is stored in a cylindrical tank with a diameter of 50. meters, how tall must the tank be to operate the plant for 24 hours? Assume there is no heat loss and the total work done is conserved.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22 m
B
550 3m
C
17 m
D
0.86 × 103m