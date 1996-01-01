A natural gas power plant generates 600 MW of electricity by burning natural gas at a rate of 1800 m3 per hour. The density of natural gas is 0.75 kg/m3 at standard temperature and pressure. If the natural gas is stored in a cylindrical tank with a diameter of 50. meters, how tall must the tank be to operate the plant for 24 hours? Assume there is no heat loss and the total work done is conserved.