A sled is resting at the top of a snowy slope that descends at an angle of 30°. As the sun rises and slightly melts the snow, the coefficient of static friction decreases, causing the sled to begin sliding. Assuming the distance from the sled to the bottom of the slope is 8.0 m and the coefficient of kinetic friction between the sled and the snow is 0.15, calculate the speed of the sled when it reaches the bottom of the slope.