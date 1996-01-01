12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
12. Rotational Kinematics Converting Between Linear & Rotational
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cyclone used for roof ventilation has a diameter of 60.0 cm. Suppose the cyclone has a steady angular acceleration of 0.200 rev/s2. At t= 0, the cyclone has an angular velocity of 0.450 rev/s. At t = 0.800s, determine the tangential speed of a point at the edge of the cyclone.
A cyclone used for roof ventilation has a diameter of 60.0 cm. Suppose the cyclone has a steady angular acceleration of 0.200 rev/s2. At t= 0, the cyclone has an angular velocity of 0.450 rev/s. At t = 0.800s, determine the tangential speed of a point at the edge of the cyclone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.366 m/s
B
0.183 m/s
C
1.15 m/s
D
2.30 m/s