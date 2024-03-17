In an engineering lab, a balancing wheel has two 40 cm rods, each with a 450 g mass at its end, mounted 180° apart on a central axle. The rods are spaced 60 cm apart along the axle, and the setup spins at 4.0 rad/s.

i. Calculate the axial component of the total angular momentum.

ii. Determine the angle between the angular momentum vector and the axle. [Hint: Compute the angular momentum vectors for both masses from a consistent reference point, possibly the center of mass.]



