33. Geometric Optics
Total Internal Reflection
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the greatest value of angle θ at which the edge PQ of the solid glass can be shaped so that a light wave moving parallel to the vertical part of the glass will bounce back into the glass when it hits edge PQ. Take the glass in the air and the refractive index of the glass is 1.70.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
36.0o
B
54.0o
C
90.0o
D
60.0o