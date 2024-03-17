17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A guitar string is in simple harmonic motion. Calculate the fraction of the total energy that is kinetic and potential when the displacement of a point on the string is one-fourth of its amplitude from the equilibrium position.
A guitar string is in simple harmonic motion. Calculate the fraction of the total energy that is kinetic and potential when the displacement of a point on the string is one-fourth of its amplitude from the equilibrium position.