A copper pellet weighing 15 g traveling at 250 m/s penetrates a thin metal barrier and exits at 180 m/s. Given that 60% of the generated heat is absorbed by the pellet and its initial temperature is 25°C, determine whether any part of the pellet will melt, and if so, calculate what amount of the pellet will melt. Not that the specific heat capacity of copper is c = 387 J/kg·K.