20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A steam pipe contains 150 grams of steam initially at 120°C. Calculate the final temperature of the steam when 2000 J of heat is added. Assume that the pipe is perfectly insulated and does not conduct heat, so all the added heat goes directly into the steam. The specific heat capacity of steam is 2.02 J/gC°.
