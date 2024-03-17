15. Rotational Equilibrium
More 2D Equilibrium Problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform 87-kg column is held still by a cable that is attached to it at a point that is 3/4 of its length from the ground. The other end of the cable is attached to the ground which makes an angle of 33° with the horizontal. Given that the length of the column is 16 m and the angle between the column and the ground is 83°, calculate the tension in the cable.
