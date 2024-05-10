22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of helium gas expands under constant pressure conditions of about 4.0 atm from an initial volume of 500 mL, reaching a final volume of 950 mL. The gas then cools down at constant volume until it returns to its original temperature state again. Calculate how much work was performed by this sample during these processes and find out how much heat was transferred.
