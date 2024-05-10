A researcher is studying the heat absorption properties of ethanol. They heat a 310-g copper block to 190 °C and then place it into a 98-g stainless steel container holding 260 g of ethanol at an initial temperature of 15 °C. Estimate the specific heat capacity of ethanol if the final temperature is observed to be 41 °C. [Hint: The specific heat capacity of copper and stainless steel are 3.9 × 102 J/kg⋅°C and 5.0 × 102 J/kg⋅°C respectively.]