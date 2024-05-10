A cart called "Zoomer" is located on a horizontal track that is attached to identical springs at both ends, and each spring has a spring constant of 132 N/m. The cart has a mass of 318 g. Estimate the time required for the cart's oscillation amplitude to reduce to one-quarter of its original value. Assume that the damping coefficient is γ = 0.0694 s−1. Use the equation x max = Ae−γt and the period T for the system's oscillation is 0.308 s.



