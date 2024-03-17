15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flagpole 2.7 m high is stabilized by two cables. These cables are fixed to the ground 2.1 m away from each other and each 2.1 m from the base of the pole. Each cable experiences a force of 116 N. Assuming the flag attached at the top of the pole is perfectly horizontal, what is the force exerted on the flag due to the tension in the cables?
