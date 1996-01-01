Consider a real-world engine that converts thermal energy into mechanical work. The engine uses helium gas and operates in a three-process cycle. The engine starts with isothermal compression, which divides the volume of helium by four. Helium is then expanded isobarically until its volume is restored to its initial value. Finally, helium goes through an isochoric process to return the pressure to its initial value. Determine i) the thermal efficiency of this real-world engine as well as ii) the maximum possible thermal efficiency for a Carnot engine operating between the thermal engine's maximum and minimum temperatures.