18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist studying waves has generated two waves on two different strings described by Q(x, t) = 0.032 sin (60x - 3000t) and R (x, t) = 0.032 sin (60x + 3000t). All the quantities are in SI units. Find the speeds of the waves.
