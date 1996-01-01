31. Alternating Current
RMS Current and Voltage
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rob's Aunt in Canada gave him a 660-W Blu-ray player as a gift. Currently, he resides in Singapore where the electrical outlets output 240 V. The Blu-ray, on the other hand, operates on 120V. Find a way so he can use the Blu-ray player in Singapore at Canada's standard 120V.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Step up transformer with N1/N2 = 1/2
B
Step down transformer with N2/N1 = 1/2
C
Step up transformer with N1/N2 = 2
D
Both (b) and (c)
E
Step down transformer with N2/N1 = 1/4