18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A train horn emits a sound at a frequency of 850 Hz. Pedestrians are located at rest, due east of the horn. At what frequency will the pedestrians hear if the wind blows from the east at a velocity of 16.0 m/s (heading west)?
