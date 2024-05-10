19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
19. Fluid Mechanics Pressure Gauge: Barometer
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cottage near a sloping field receives water from a water container located 7.0 m deep at the top of the slope. Determine the water gauge pressure at the cottage if the water flows through a pipe that is 86 m long and inclined at an angle of 56° from the horizontal.
A cottage near a sloping field receives water from a water container located 7.0 m deep at the top of the slope. Determine the water gauge pressure at the cottage if the water flows through a pipe that is 86 m long and inclined at an angle of 56° from the horizontal.