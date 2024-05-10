21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Average Kinetic Energy of Gases
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The recoil speed sets the lower limit on the temperature to which an atom of an ideal gas can be cooled in a laser-based atom trap. When an initially excited electron of a cesium atom (mass = 133 u) jumps to the ground state, the atom emits a photon with a wavelength 𝜆=850 nm. The resulting nonrelativistic recoil speed 𝑣 of the cesium atom is 3.53×10−3 m/s. Using the kinetic theory of gases, estimate this “lowest achievable” temperature.
