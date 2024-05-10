The recoil speed sets the lower limit on the temperature to which an atom of an ideal gas can be cooled in a laser-based atom trap. When an initially excited electron of a cesium atom (mass = 133 u) jumps to the ground state, the atom emits a photon with a wavelength 𝜆=850 nm. The resulting nonrelativistic recoil speed 𝑣 of the cesium atom is 3.53×10−3 m/s. Using the kinetic theory of gases, estimate this “lowest achievable” temperature.