19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular tank filled with oil is accelerating uniformly from rest along a straight path on a flat surface, with an acceleration a to the left. The surface of the oil forms an angle ϕ=tan−1(ga) with the horizontal. Determine the variation in pressure with depth below the oil surface.
