A rectangular tank filled with oil is accelerating uniformly from rest along a straight path on a flat surface, with an acceleration ﻿ a a a﻿ to the left. The surface of the oil forms an angle ﻿ ϕ = tan ⁡ − 1 ( a g ) \phi =\tan ^{-1}\left(\frac{a}{g}\right) ϕ=tan−1(ga​)﻿ with the horizontal. Determine the variation in pressure with depth below the oil surface.