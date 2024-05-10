20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
Temperature
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A helium spherical balloon is filled at sea level with a volume of 2.00 m³ at a temperature of 20.0°C. The balloon rises to an altitude where the pressure is 0.60 atm and the temperature is -10.0°C. What will be the new radius of the balloon at this altitude?
