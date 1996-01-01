13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bar with a moment of inertia of 3.5 kg•m2 is spinning on its axis at an initial angular velocity of 1.3 rad/s. The image below shows the torque applied to the bar. Find the angular velocity of the bar at t = 2.5 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0 rad/s
B
0.7 rad/s
C
3.3 rad/s
D
6.3 rad/s
E
1.3 rad/s