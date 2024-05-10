11. Momentum & Impulse
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A catapult launches a stone vertically into a 1.41-kg piece of fruit resting on a thin horizontal surface. If the stone has a mass of 25.0 g and travels at a speed of 231 m/s, determine how high the piece of fruit will rise into the air after the stone becomes embedded in it.
