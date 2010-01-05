25. Electric Potential
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
An isolated metallic sphere carries an electric charge. Measurements taken from the sphere's surface indicate that the electric potential is 9000 Volts at a distance of 1.4 cm and 3000 Volts at a distance of 4.5 cm. Determine the radius of the sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5 × 10-3 m
B
1.5 × 10-3 m
C
3.5 × 10-3 m
D
4.5 × 10-3 m