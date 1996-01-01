23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cooling unit operates with a Carnot cycle between -15°C and 30°C. Find how much (i) heat is dissipated into the surrounding environment and (ii) energy must be supplied to the cooling unit in order to bring 18 kg of a liquid substance from 30°C to its solidification point at 5°C. Its latent heat of fusion (Lf) is 2.34 × 105 J/kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 4.94 × 106 J, ii) 0.73 × 106 J
B
i) 2.13 × 105 J, ii) 1.54 × 105 J
C
i) 5.59 × 106 J, ii) 0.14 × 106 J
D
i) 4.94 × 105 J, ii) 1.16 × 105 J