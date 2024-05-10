19. Fluid Mechanics
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
19. Fluid Mechanics Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the area of the input piston if a hydraulic press is used to lift a heavy crate with a mass of 970 kg to a height of 40 cm, with an output piston diameter of 44 cm and an input force of 420 N?
What is the area of the input piston if a hydraulic press is used to lift a heavy crate with a mass of 970 kg to a height of 40 cm, with an output piston diameter of 44 cm and an input force of 420 N?