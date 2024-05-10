19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Manometer
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An open-tube water manometer, with a water density of 1000 kg/m³, is used to measure the pressure of a gas in a tank. The atmospheric pressure is given as 1025 mbar. What will be the absolute gas pressure in pascals if the water column in the open tube is 10 cm lower than the water in the tube connected to the tank?
