19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A winch lifts an 18,000-kg metal barrel out of a river. If the barrel is fully submerged in water and is lifted at a constant speed, estimate the tension in the winch’s cable. Assume that the density of water is 1,000 kg/m3 and the density of the barrel is 7.9×103 kg/m3.
