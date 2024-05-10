20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose 152 J of heat is conducted through a brick wall with a surface area of 1.6 m2 every second. Given a temperature difference of 21.0 ∘C across the wall, estimate the wall's average thickness. The thermal conductivity of the brick is 1.31 J/s.m.∘C.
