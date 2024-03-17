A student comes up with a clever way of calculating the mass of a 900 m tall skyscraper found standing alone in the middle of a desert. He places a pendulum near it. The mass of the bob of the pendulum is M and it makes an angle of Φ with the vertical because of the gravitational attraction created by the skyscraper. To compare his calculations made with the pendulum, he first estimates the mass conventionally. To simplify his calculations, he treats the skyscraper like a cone with the diameter of the base being 230 m. He takes the density of the building to be 19 kg/m3, in order to help him complete his computations. Assuming that he makes no errors, what is his estimation of what the mass value will be?



