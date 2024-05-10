21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
A weather balloon is filled with hydrogen (H2) gas and can ascend to various altitudes. The hydrogen gas inside the balloon is maintained at a pressure consistently 1.1 times the ambient pressure at any altitude. What is the buoyant force on the balloon at any altitude 𝑦? Assume that the temperature of the hydrogen and air are the same.
