A turntable is being used to rotate a vinyl record at a constant angular speed. The record is cleaned by a brush applying friction only at the edge of the record. The friction force between the brush and the record is 2.0 N. The diameter of the record is 20 cm. The initial angular velocity of the record is 2.0 rev/s. The moment of inertia of the record is 0.15 kg·m². How long would it take for the record to stop if the only torque acting on it is due to the friction force?