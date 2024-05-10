In a crucial experiment to determine thermal properties, a physics student needs to calculate the total heat capacity for a system consisting of two different materials: copper and lead. The mass of copper used is 5 kg with a specific heat capacity of 390 J/kg K, and lead has a mass of 3 kg with a specific heat of 130 J/kg K. This calculation is a fundamental part of understanding thermal properties and their practical applications. Calculate their combined total heat capacity.