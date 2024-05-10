18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two metal bars having identical bulk moduli but one bar's density is thrice that of the other bar's density. Determine the bar with faster longitudinal wave propagation and how much faster would it be.
