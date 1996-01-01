Nitrogen storage tanks are cylindrical pressure vessels used to prevent product spoilage. A cylindrical pressure vessel containing 6.22 g of nitrogen gas is sealed with a lid to prevent leaks. The pressure inside the vessel is below 1.00 × 105 Pa; thus, the lid is secured by the force exerted by the atmospheric pressure. The vessel is 60cm long and has a 7.00 cm radius. If the force needed to pull the lid is equal to 400 N at a location where the atmospheric pressure is 1.10 × 105 Pa, find the gas temperature.