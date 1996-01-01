21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen storage tanks are cylindrical pressure vessels used to prevent product spoilage. A cylindrical pressure vessel containing 6.22 g of nitrogen gas is sealed with a lid to prevent leaks. The pressure inside the vessel is below 1.00 × 105 Pa; thus, the lid is secured by the force exerted by the atmospheric pressure. The vessel is 60cm long and has a 7.00 cm radius. If the force needed to pull the lid is equal to 400 N at a location where the atmospheric pressure is 1.10 × 105 Pa, find the gas temperature.
Nitrogen storage tanks are cylindrical pressure vessels used to prevent product spoilage. A cylindrical pressure vessel containing 6.22 g of nitrogen gas is sealed with a lid to prevent leaks. The pressure inside the vessel is below 1.00 × 105 Pa; thus, the lid is secured by the force exerted by the atmospheric pressure. The vessel is 60cm long and has a 7.00 cm radius. If the force needed to pull the lid is equal to 400 N at a location where the atmospheric pressure is 1.10 × 105 Pa, find the gas temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
45.0 °C
B
85.5 °C
C
148 °C
D
185 °C