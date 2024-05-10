18. Waves & Sound
Beats
18. Waves & Sound Beats
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A musician plays a note on his organ pipe open at both ends and produces a note that resonates with a glass tube partially filled with liquid mercury when its length from top to surface of mercury is measured as 0.15 m and then again at 0.45 m. What would be the frequency of this note? Assume the speed of sound in air is 343 m/s.
