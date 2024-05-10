In the arrangement shown, a 20.0 kg crate is linked to an empty sack, with a mass of 0.80 kg, by a rope and a frictionless pulley system. The coefficients of static friction and kinetic friction between the crate and the surface are 0.38 and 0.18 respectively. The sack is incrementally filled with grains until the system is in motion. If the total mass of the sack at this instant is 7.60 kg, determine the magnitude of the system's acceleration.