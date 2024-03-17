25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fluorine ion with a negative charge of one electron is situated at the origin. Determine both the direction and strength of the electric field created by the fluorine ion at a point located 2.7 cm away from the ion.
A fluorine ion with a negative charge of one electron is situated at the origin. Determine both the direction and strength of the electric field created by the fluorine ion at a point located 2.7 cm away from the ion.