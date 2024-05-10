19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose water flows through a horizontal hose that narrows from an 8.0 cm diameter to a 4.0 cm diameter. What is the volume rate of flow if the gauge pressures in these sections are 33.0 kPa and 25.0 kPa, respectively?
