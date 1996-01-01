2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
An athlete tossed a ball vertically upward with a speed of v1. A velocity sensor placed exactly 3.0 m above the point of release of the ball measures a speed of 8.0 m/s when the ball is at the same horizontal level as the sensor and moving upward. Calculate v1.
An athlete tossed a ball vertically upward with a speed of v1. A velocity sensor placed exactly 3.0 m above the point of release of the ball measures a speed of 8.0 m/s when the ball is at the same horizontal level as the sensor and moving upward. Calculate v1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.3 m/s
B
7.7 m/s
C
8 m/s
D
11 m/s