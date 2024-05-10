18. Waves & Sound
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the vibrational frequency of a banjo string that produces 4 beats per second when played alongside a 440-Hz tuning fork and 9 beats per second when played alongside a 445-Hz tuning fork? Describe your reasoning.
