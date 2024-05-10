18. Waves & Sound
Velocity of Transverse Waves
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boat is tied to the coast by a 0.85 kg rope. The length of the rope is 5.6 m between the lashing points of the coast and the boat. A sudden jerk of the boat due to the ocean waves creates a transverse wave in the rope, which travels along the rope and reaches the lashing point at the coast in 0.95 s. Find the tension in the rope.
