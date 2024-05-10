It is established that the buoyant force 𝐹 𝐵 on a floating log found in a lake acts at the center of gravity in the water which is displaced by the log itself. This specific point is referred to as the center of buoyancy. In order for the log to be in a state of stable equilibrium, should the center of buoyancy be positioned above, below, or at the same level as its center of gravity? Explain your reasoning.