18. Waves & Sound
Average Power of Waves on Strings
18. Waves & Sound Average Power of Waves on Strings
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A guitar string is plucked and vibrates with a tension of 180 N. The string has a linear density of 0.050 kg/m. What power value is required to sustain a 440-Hz musical tone if the amplitude of the string’s vibration is 1.2 cm? Hint use: Pˉ=2π2μvf2A2
A guitar string is plucked and vibrates with a tension of 180 N. The string has a linear density of 0.050 kg/m. What power value is required to sustain a 440-Hz musical tone if the amplitude of the string’s vibration is 1.2 cm? Hint use: Pˉ=2π2μvf2A2