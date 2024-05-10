A guitar string is plucked and vibrates with a tension of 180 N. The string has a linear density of 0.050 kg/m. What power value is required to sustain a 440-Hz musical tone if the amplitude of the string’s vibration is 1.2 cm? Hint use: ﻿ P ˉ = 2 π 2 μ v f 2 A 2 \bar{P}=2 \pi^{2} \mu v f^{2} A^{2} Pˉ=2π2μvf2A2﻿