21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An oxygen cylinder for scuba diving is placed horizontally on the ground. Consider that 5.0 × 1024 oxygen molecules moving at 485 m/s in the x direction collide head-on with a 50 cm2 walled section of cylinder each second. Determine the pressure exerted by the oxygen on the walled section.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1 × 102 Pa
B
4.5 × 102 Pa
C
5.2 × 104 Pa
D
1.7 × 105 Pa