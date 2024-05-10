18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cello string produces a frequency of 650 Hz when vibrating at its second harmonic. If a cellist shortens the effective vibrating length of the string to 80% of its original length by pressing down on the fingerboard, what will be the new fundamental frequency of the string?
