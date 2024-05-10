20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.12-kg copper ball is released from a height of 40 meters above the ground. If the ball absorbs 70% of its kinetic energy as thermal energy upon impact, what is the increase in temperature of the ball? Assume that the specific heat capacity for copper is 390 J/kg⋅°C.
